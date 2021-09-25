Another 601 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 601 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 260 from Khordha
- 67 from Cuttack
- 33 from Jagatsinghpur
- 28 from Jajapur
- 27 from Baleswar
- 22 from Mayurbhanj
- 15 from Koraput
- 11 from Puri
- 10 from Anugul
- 10 from Sundargarh
- 8 from Bargarh
- 8 from Kendrapara
- 8 from Malkangiri
- 8 from Sambalpur
- 7 from Bhadrak
- 6 from Nayagarh
- 5 from Ganjam
- 4 from Jharsuguda
- 2 from Keonjhar
- 2 from Rayagada
- 1 from Sonepur
- 59 from State Pool
With another 601 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,101,83, said the H & FW Dept.