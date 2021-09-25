COVID-19 patients
COVID Update Odisha
Another 601 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 601 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 260 from Khordha
  • 67 from Cuttack
  • 33 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 28 from Jajapur
  • 27 from Baleswar
  • 22 from Mayurbhanj
  • 15 from Koraput
  • 11 from Puri
  • 10 from Anugul
  • 10 from Sundargarh
  • 8 from Bargarh
  • 8 from Kendrapara
  • 8 from Malkangiri
  • 8 from Sambalpur
  • 7 from Bhadrak
  • 6 from Nayagarh
  • 5 from Ganjam
  • 4 from Jharsuguda
  • 2 from Keonjhar
  • 2 from Rayagada
  • 1 from Sonepur
  • 59 from State Pool

With another 601 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,101,83, said the H & FW Dept.

