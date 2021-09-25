Another 601 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 601 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

260 from Khordha

67 from Cuttack

33 from Jagatsinghpur

28 from Jajapur

27 from Baleswar

22 from Mayurbhanj

15 from Koraput

11 from Puri

10 from Anugul

10 from Sundargarh

8 from Bargarh

8 from Kendrapara

8 from Malkangiri

8 from Sambalpur

7 from Bhadrak

6 from Nayagarh

5 from Ganjam

4 from Jharsuguda

2 from Keonjhar

2 from Rayagada

1 from Sonepur

59 from State Pool

With another 601 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,101,83, said the H & FW Dept.