Another 600 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 600 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 232 from Khordha
- 82 from Cuttack
- 33 from Jajapur
- 32 from Mayurbhanj
- 31 from Baleswar
- 20 from Sundargarh
- 18 from Puri
- 16 from Anugul
- 13 from Jagatsinghpur
- 10 from Kendrapara
- 8 from Bhadrak
- 8 from Dhenkanal
- 8 from Sambalpur
- 5 from Bolangir
- 5 from Deogarh
- 5 from Rayagada
- 4 from Bargarh
- 4 from Ganjam
- 3 from Jharsuguda
- 2 from Kandhamal
- 2 from Keonjhar
- 2 from Koraput
- 2 from Nayagarh
- 1 from Kalahandi
- 1 from Malkangiri
- 53 from State Pool
With another 600 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,076,66, said the H & FW Dept.