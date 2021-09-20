Another 600 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 600 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

232 from Khordha

82 from Cuttack

33 from Jajapur

32 from Mayurbhanj

31 from Baleswar

20 from Sundargarh

18 from Puri

16 from Anugul

13 from Jagatsinghpur

10 from Kendrapara

8 from Bhadrak

8 from Dhenkanal

8 from Sambalpur

5 from Bolangir

5 from Deogarh

5 from Rayagada

4 from Bargarh

4 from Ganjam

3 from Jharsuguda

2 from Kandhamal

2 from Keonjhar

2 from Koraput

2 from Nayagarh

1 from Kalahandi

1 from Malkangiri

53 from State Pool

With another 600 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,076,66, said the H & FW Dept.