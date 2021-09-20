COVID-19 patients
COVID Update Odisha
StateBreakingTop News

Another 600 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By PragativadiNews
0 3

Bhubaneswar: Another 600 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 232 from Khordha
  • 82 from Cuttack
  • 33 from Jajapur
  • 32 from Mayurbhanj
  • 31 from Baleswar
  • 20 from Sundargarh
  • 18 from Puri
  • 16 from Anugul
  • 13 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 10 from Kendrapara
  • 8 from Bhadrak
  • 8 from Dhenkanal
  • 8 from Sambalpur
  • 5 from Bolangir
  • 5 from Deogarh
  • 5 from Rayagada
  • 4 from Bargarh
  • 4 from Ganjam
  • 3 from Jharsuguda
  • 2 from Kandhamal
  • 2 from Keonjhar
  • 2 from Koraput
  • 2 from Nayagarh
  • 1 from Kalahandi
  • 1 from Malkangiri
  • 53 from State Pool

With another 600 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,076,66, said the H & FW Dept.

PragativadiNews 9493 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

3 × three =

Breaking