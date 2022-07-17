Another 600 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha, active case tally at 5,696

Bhubaneswar: Another 600 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 221 from Khordha
- 68 from Cuttack
- 63 from Sundargarh
- 41 from Sambalpur
- 37 from Puri
- 20 from Sonepur
- 16 from Baleswar
- 12 from Nuapada
- 11 from Nayagarh
- 10 from Jajapur
- 8 from Mayurbhanj
- 6 from Kendrapara
- 5 from Deogarh
- 5 from Jagatsinghpur
- 5 from Kalahandi
- 4 from Rayagada
- 3 from Bolangir
- 3 from Boudh
- 3 from Keonjhar
- 2 from Ganjam
- 2 from Jharsuguda
- 1 from Bhadrak
- 1 from Nabarangpur
- 53 from State Pool
With another 600 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,84,835, said the H & FW Dept.
According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 5,696 as of now. So far 12,99,112 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,128 in Odisha.
