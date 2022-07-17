COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
Another 600 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha, active case tally at 5,696

By Pragativadi News Service
62

Bhubaneswar: Another 600 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 221 from Khordha
  • 68 from Cuttack
  • 63 from Sundargarh
  • 41 from Sambalpur
  • 37 from Puri
  • 20 from Sonepur
  • 16 from Baleswar
  • 12 from Nuapada
  • 11 from Nayagarh
  • 10 from Jajapur
  • 8 from Mayurbhanj
  • 6 from Kendrapara
  • 5 from Deogarh
  • 5 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 5 from Kalahandi
  • 4 from Rayagada
  • 3 from Bolangir
  • 3 from Boudh
  • 3 from Keonjhar
  • 2 from Ganjam
  • 2 from Jharsuguda
  • 1 from Bhadrak
  • 1 from Nabarangpur
  • 53 from State Pool

With another 600 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,84,835, said the H & FW Dept.

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 5,696 as of now. So far 12,99,112 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,128 in Odisha.

