Another 600 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha, active case tally at 5,696

Bhubaneswar: Another 600 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

221 from Khordha

68 from Cuttack

63 from Sundargarh

41 from Sambalpur

37 from Puri

20 from Sonepur

16 from Baleswar

12 from Nuapada

11 from Nayagarh

10 from Jajapur

8 from Mayurbhanj

6 from Kendrapara

5 from Deogarh

5 from Jagatsinghpur

5 from Kalahandi

4 from Rayagada

3 from Bolangir

3 from Boudh

3 from Keonjhar

2 from Ganjam

2 from Jharsuguda

1 from Bhadrak

1 from Nabarangpur

53 from State Pool

With another 600 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,84,835, said the H & FW Dept.

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 5,696 as of now. So far 12,99,112 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,128 in Odisha.