Another 60 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 60 COVID-19 patients have recuperated and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 9 from Jharsuguda
- 8 from Mayurbhanj
- 6 from Jajapur
- 5 from Baleswar
- 5 from Khordha
- 5 from Sambalpur
- 4 from Bargarh
- 4 from Sundargarh
- 3 from Ganjam
- 2 from Deogarh
- 2 from Puri
- 1 from Cuttack
- 1 from Jagatsinghpur
- 1 from Kandhamal
- 1 from Nayagarh
- 1 from Nuapada
- 2 from State Pool
With another 60 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,36,266, said the H & FW Dept.