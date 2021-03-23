Another 60 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 60 COVID-19 patients have recuperated and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

9 from Jharsuguda

8 from Mayurbhanj

6 from Jajapur

5 from Baleswar

5 from Khordha

5 from Sambalpur

4 from Bargarh

4 from Sundargarh

3 from Ganjam

2 from Deogarh

2 from Puri

1 from Cuttack

1 from Jagatsinghpur

1 from Kandhamal

1 from Nayagarh

1 from Nuapada

2 from State Pool

With another 60 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,36,266, said the H & FW Dept.