Another 60 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 60 COVID-19 patients have recuperated and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 9 from Jharsuguda
  • 8 from Mayurbhanj
  • 6 from Jajapur
  • 5 from Baleswar
  • 5 from Khordha
  • 5 from Sambalpur
  • 4 from Bargarh
  • 4 from Sundargarh
  • 3 from Ganjam
  • 2 from Deogarh
  • 2 from Puri
  • 1 from Cuttack
  • 1 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 1 from Kandhamal
  • 1 from Nayagarh
  • 1 from Nuapada
  • 2 from State Pool

With another 60 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,36,266, said the H & FW Dept.

