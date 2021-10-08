Another 598 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 598 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 267 from Khordha
- 53 from Cuttack
- 47 from Baleswar
- 31 from Mayurbhanj
- 28 from Jajapur
- 23 from Jagatsinghpur
- 21 from Puri
- 16 from Dhenkanal
- 11 from Sambalpur
- 7 from Anugul
- 6 from Bolangir
- 4 from Ganjam
- 4 from Kendrapara
- 4 from Keonjhar
- 4 from Rayagada
- 3 from Deogarh
- 3 from Koraput
- 3 from Sundargarh
- 2 from Bargarh
- 2 from Kandhamal
- 1 from Jharsuguda
- 1 from Kalahandi
- 1 from Sonepur
- 56 from State Pool
With another 598 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,17,714, said the H & FW Dept.