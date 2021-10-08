Another 598 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 598 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

267 from Khordha

53 from Cuttack

47 from Baleswar

31 from Mayurbhanj

28 from Jajapur

23 from Jagatsinghpur

21 from Puri

16 from Dhenkanal

11 from Sambalpur

7 from Anugul

6 from Bolangir

4 from Ganjam

4 from Kendrapara

4 from Keonjhar

4 from Rayagada

3 from Deogarh

3 from Koraput

3 from Sundargarh

2 from Bargarh

2 from Kandhamal

1 from Jharsuguda

1 from Kalahandi

1 from Sonepur

56 from State Pool

With another 598 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,17,714, said the H & FW Dept.