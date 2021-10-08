COVID-19 patients
COVID Update Odisha
Another 598 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By PragativadiNews
Bhubaneswar: Another 598 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 267 from Khordha
  • 53 from Cuttack
  • 47 from Baleswar
  • 31 from Mayurbhanj
  • 28 from Jajapur
  • 23 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 21 from Puri
  • 16 from Dhenkanal
  • 11 from Sambalpur
  • 7 from Anugul
  • 6 from Bolangir
  • 4 from Ganjam
  • 4 from Kendrapara
  • 4 from Keonjhar
  • 4 from Rayagada
  • 3 from Deogarh
  • 3 from Koraput
  • 3 from Sundargarh
  • 2 from Bargarh
  • 2 from Kandhamal
  • 1 from Jharsuguda
  • 1 from Kalahandi
  • 1 from Sonepur
  • 56 from State Pool

With another 598 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,17,714, said the H & FW Dept.

 

