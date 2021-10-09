Another 597 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 597 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

286 from Khordha

76 from Cuttack

28 from Baleswar

27 from Jagatsinghpur

24 from Jajapur

23 from Mayurbhanj

16 from Puri

12 from Sambalpur

7 from Sundargarh

6 from Dhenkanal

6 from Jharsuguda

4 from Ganjam

4 from Koraput

3 from Kendrapara

2 from Bargarh

2 from Keonjhar

2 from Nayagarh

1 from Kandhamal

1 from Malkangiri

67 from State Pool

With another 597 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,18,311, said the H & FW Dept.