Another 597 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 597 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
286 from Khordha
76 from Cuttack
28 from Baleswar
27 from Jagatsinghpur
24 from Jajapur
23 from Mayurbhanj
16 from Puri
12 from Sambalpur
7 from Sundargarh
6 from Dhenkanal
6 from Jharsuguda
4 from Ganjam
4 from Koraput
3 from Kendrapara
2 from Bargarh
2 from Keonjhar
2 from Nayagarh
1 from Kandhamal
1 from Malkangiri
67 from State Pool
With another 597 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,18,311, said the H & FW Dept.