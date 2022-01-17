COVID-19 Patients
COVID Update
StateBreakingTop News

Another 5,965 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Haraprasad Das
0 7

Bhubaneswar: Another 5965 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 1223 from Khordha
  • 1151 from Sundargarh
  • 609 from Sambalpur
  • 502 from Cuttack
  • 297 from Jharsuguda
  • 201 from Mayurbhanj
  • 177 from Koraput
  • 172 from Nayagarh
  • 143 from Nabarangpur
  • 132 from Bolangir
  • 119 from Puri
  • 116 from Kendrapara
  • 104 from Keonjhar
  • 84 from Kalahandi
  • 78 from Jajapur
  • 75 from Bargarh
  • 73 from Baleswar
  • 66 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 58 from Rayagada
  • 54 from Sonepur
  • 46 from Gajapati
  • 46 from Ganjam
  • 43 from Anugul
  • 38 from Dhenkanal
  • 19 from Deogarh
  • 17 from Kandhamal
  • 16 from Bhadrak
  • 10 from Malkangiri
  • 296 from State Pool

With another 5,965 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,66,032, said the H & FW Dept.

Haraprasad Das 12657 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

twenty + five =

Breaking