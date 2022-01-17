Another 5,965 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 5965 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 1223 from Khordha
- 1151 from Sundargarh
- 609 from Sambalpur
- 502 from Cuttack
- 297 from Jharsuguda
- 201 from Mayurbhanj
- 177 from Koraput
- 172 from Nayagarh
- 143 from Nabarangpur
- 132 from Bolangir
- 119 from Puri
- 116 from Kendrapara
- 104 from Keonjhar
- 84 from Kalahandi
- 78 from Jajapur
- 75 from Bargarh
- 73 from Baleswar
- 66 from Jagatsinghpur
- 58 from Rayagada
- 54 from Sonepur
- 46 from Gajapati
- 46 from Ganjam
- 43 from Anugul
- 38 from Dhenkanal
- 19 from Deogarh
- 17 from Kandhamal
- 16 from Bhadrak
- 10 from Malkangiri
- 296 from State Pool
