Another 5,965 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 5965 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

1223 from Khordha

1151 from Sundargarh

609 from Sambalpur

502 from Cuttack

297 from Jharsuguda

201 from Mayurbhanj

177 from Koraput

172 from Nayagarh

143 from Nabarangpur

132 from Bolangir

119 from Puri

116 from Kendrapara

104 from Keonjhar

84 from Kalahandi

78 from Jajapur

75 from Bargarh

73 from Baleswar

66 from Jagatsinghpur

58 from Rayagada

54 from Sonepur

46 from Gajapati

46 from Ganjam

43 from Anugul

38 from Dhenkanal

19 from Deogarh

17 from Kandhamal

16 from Bhadrak

10 from Malkangiri

296 from State Pool

With another 5,965 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,66,032, said the H & FW Dept.