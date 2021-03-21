Another 58 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 58 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 10 from Sundargarh
- 7 from Cuttack
- 7 from Khordha
- 7 from Mayurbhanj
- 5 from Anugul
- 4 from Bargarh
- 4 from Jajapur
- 3 from Ganjam
- 2 from Nayagarh
- 2 from Nuapada
- 2 from Sambalpur
- 1 from Baleswar
- 1 from Jharsuguda
- 1 from Rayagada
- 2 from State Pool
With another 58 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,36,124, said the H & FW Dept.