Another 58 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 58 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

10 from Sundargarh

7 from Cuttack

7 from Khordha

7 from Mayurbhanj

5 from Anugul

4 from Bargarh

4 from Jajapur

3 from Ganjam

2 from Nayagarh

2 from Nuapada

2 from Sambalpur

1 from Baleswar

1 from Jharsuguda

1 from Rayagada

2 from State Pool

With another 58 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,36,124, said the H & FW Dept.