Another 573 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 573 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 280 from Khordha
- 85 from Cuttack
- 28 from Mayurbhanj
- 17 from Jagatsinghpur
- 15 from Jajapur
- 15 from Puri
- 14 from Kendrapara
- 13 from Baleswar
- 9 from Sambalpur
- 9 from Sundargarh
- 4 from Dhenkanal
- 3 from Bhadrak
- 3 from Ganjam
- 3 from Nayagarh
- 2 from Anugul
- 2 from Jharsuguda
- 2 from Keonjhar
- 2 from Nabarangpur
- 1 from Bargarh
- 1 from Bolangir
- 1 from Nuapada
- 1 from Rayagada
- 63 from State Pool
With another 573 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,24,422, said the H & FW Dept.