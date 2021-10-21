COVID-19 patients
COVID Update Odisha
Another 573 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 573 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 280 from Khordha
  • 85 from Cuttack
  • 28 from Mayurbhanj
  • 17 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 15 from Jajapur
  • 15 from Puri
  • 14 from Kendrapara
  • 13 from Baleswar
  • 9 from Sambalpur
  • 9 from Sundargarh
  • 4 from Dhenkanal
  • 3 from Bhadrak
  • 3 from Ganjam
  • 3 from Nayagarh
  • 2 from Anugul
  • 2 from Jharsuguda
  • 2 from Keonjhar
  • 2 from Nabarangpur
  • 1 from Bargarh
  • 1 from Bolangir
  • 1 from Nuapada
  • 1 from Rayagada
  • 63 from State Pool

With another 573 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,24,422, said the H & FW Dept.

