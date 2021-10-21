Another 573 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 573 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

280 from Khordha

85 from Cuttack

28 from Mayurbhanj

17 from Jagatsinghpur

15 from Jajapur

15 from Puri

14 from Kendrapara

13 from Baleswar

9 from Sambalpur

9 from Sundargarh

4 from Dhenkanal

3 from Bhadrak

3 from Ganjam

3 from Nayagarh

2 from Anugul

2 from Jharsuguda

2 from Keonjhar

2 from Nabarangpur

1 from Bargarh

1 from Bolangir

1 from Nuapada

1 from Rayagada

63 from State Pool

With another 573 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,24,422, said the H & FW Dept.