Another 561 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By PragativadiNews
Bhubaneswar: Another 561 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 191 from Khordha
  • 86 from Cuttack
  • 30 from Baleswar
  • 30 from Jajapur
  • 22 from Mayurbhanj
  • 21 from Kendrapara
  • 20 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 18 from Puri
  • 16 from Bhadrak
  • 10 from Dhenkanal
  • 9 from Bargarh
  • 9 from Sundargarh
  • 8 from Rayagada
  • 7 from Keonjhar
  • 7 from Sambalpur
  • 5 from Anugul
  • 4 from Boudh
  • 4 from Ganjam
  • 3 from Gajapati
  • 3 from Koraput
  • 2 from Bolangir
  • 2 from Jharsuguda
  • 2 from Malkangiri
  • 2 from Nayagarh
  • 2 from Nuapada
  • 2 from Sonepur
  • 1 from Deogarh
  • 45 from State Pool

With another 561 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,04,164, said the H & FW Dept.

PragativadiNews
