Another 561 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 561 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 191 from Khordha
- 86 from Cuttack
- 30 from Baleswar
- 30 from Jajapur
- 22 from Mayurbhanj
- 21 from Kendrapara
- 20 from Jagatsinghpur
- 18 from Puri
- 16 from Bhadrak
- 10 from Dhenkanal
- 9 from Bargarh
- 9 from Sundargarh
- 8 from Rayagada
- 7 from Keonjhar
- 7 from Sambalpur
- 5 from Anugul
- 4 from Boudh
- 4 from Ganjam
- 3 from Gajapati
- 3 from Koraput
- 2 from Bolangir
- 2 from Jharsuguda
- 2 from Malkangiri
- 2 from Nayagarh
- 2 from Nuapada
- 2 from Sonepur
- 1 from Deogarh
- 45 from State Pool
With another 561 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,04,164, said the H & FW Dept.