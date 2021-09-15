Another 561 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 561 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

191 from Khordha

86 from Cuttack

30 from Baleswar

30 from Jajapur

22 from Mayurbhanj

21 from Kendrapara

20 from Jagatsinghpur

18 from Puri

16 from Bhadrak

10 from Dhenkanal

9 from Bargarh

9 from Sundargarh

8 from Rayagada

7 from Keonjhar

7 from Sambalpur

5 from Anugul

4 from Boudh

4 from Ganjam

3 from Gajapati

3 from Koraput

2 from Bolangir

2 from Jharsuguda

2 from Malkangiri

2 from Nayagarh

2 from Nuapada

2 from Sonepur

1 from Deogarh

45 from State Pool

With another 561 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,04,164, said the H & FW Dept.