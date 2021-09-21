Another 560 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 560 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 236 from Khordha
- 77 from Cuttack
- 30 from Jajapur
- 25 from Sundargarh
- 23 from Jagatsinghpur
- 22 from Baleswar
- 22 from Mayurbhanj
- 18 from Puri
- 10 from Bhadrak
- 7 from Nayagarh
- 6 from Kendrapara
- 5 from Malkangiri
- 4 from Deogarh
- 4 from Nuapada
- 3 from Gajapati
- 3 from Ganjam
- 2 from Bargarh
- 2 from Dhenkanal
- 2 from Kalahandi
- 2 from Keonjhar
- 2 from Koraput
- 1 from Anugul
- 1 from Jharsuguda
- 1 from Rayagada
- 52 from State Pool
With another 560 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,08,226, said the H & FW Dept.