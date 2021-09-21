COVID-19 patients
COVID Update Odisha
StateBreakingTop News

Another 560 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By PragativadiNews
0 1

Bhubaneswar: Another 560 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 236 from Khordha
  • 77 from Cuttack
  • 30 from Jajapur
  • 25 from Sundargarh
  • 23 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 22 from Baleswar
  • 22 from Mayurbhanj
  • 18 from Puri
  • 10 from Bhadrak
  • 7 from Nayagarh
  • 6 from Kendrapara
  • 5 from Malkangiri
  • 4 from Deogarh
  • 4 from Nuapada
  • 3 from Gajapati
  • 3 from Ganjam
  • 2 from Bargarh
  • 2 from Dhenkanal
  • 2 from Kalahandi
  • 2 from Keonjhar
  • 2 from Koraput
  • 1 from Anugul
  • 1 from Jharsuguda
  • 1 from Rayagada
  • 52 from State Pool

With another 560 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,08,226, said the H & FW Dept.

PragativadiNews 6784 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

eighteen − 11 =

Breaking