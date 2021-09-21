Another 560 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 560 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

236 from Khordha

77 from Cuttack

30 from Jajapur

25 from Sundargarh

23 from Jagatsinghpur

22 from Baleswar

22 from Mayurbhanj

18 from Puri

10 from Bhadrak

7 from Nayagarh

6 from Kendrapara

5 from Malkangiri

4 from Deogarh

4 from Nuapada

3 from Gajapati

3 from Ganjam

2 from Bargarh

2 from Dhenkanal

2 from Kalahandi

2 from Keonjhar

2 from Koraput

1 from Anugul

1 from Jharsuguda

1 from Rayagada

52 from State Pool

With another 560 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,08,226, said the H & FW Dept.