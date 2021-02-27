Another 56 COVID-19 patients
COVID Recovery.
Another 56 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 56 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 10 from Sundargarh
  • 7 from Bargarh
  • 6 from Sambalpur
  • 5 from Jharsuguda
  • 4 from Baleswar
  • 4 from Khordha
  • 4 from Puri
  • 3 from Deogarh
  • 3 from Koraput
  • 3 from Nuapada
  • 2 from Bhadrak
  • 1 from Boudh
  • 1 from Cuttack
  • 1 from Ganjam
  • 1 from Kendrapara
  • 1 from State Pool

With another 56 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,34,519, said the H & FW Dept.

