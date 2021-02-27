Another 56 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 56 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

10 from Sundargarh

7 from Bargarh

6 from Sambalpur

5 from Jharsuguda

4 from Baleswar

4 from Khordha

4 from Puri

3 from Deogarh

3 from Koraput

3 from Nuapada

2 from Bhadrak

1 from Boudh

1 from Cuttack

1 from Ganjam

1 from Kendrapara

1 from State Pool

With another 56 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,34,519, said the H & FW Dept.