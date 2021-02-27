Another 56 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 56 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 10 from Sundargarh
- 7 from Bargarh
- 6 from Sambalpur
- 5 from Jharsuguda
- 4 from Baleswar
- 4 from Khordha
- 4 from Puri
- 3 from Deogarh
- 3 from Koraput
- 3 from Nuapada
- 2 from Bhadrak
- 1 from Boudh
- 1 from Cuttack
- 1 from Ganjam
- 1 from Kendrapara
- 1 from State Pool
With another 56 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,34,519, said the H & FW Dept.