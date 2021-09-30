Another 559 COVID-19 patients recovered in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 559 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

200 from Khordha

85 from Cuttack

34 from Baleswar

29 from Jagatsinghpur

28 from Jajapur

27 from Mayurbhanj

17 from Puri

15 from Sundargarh

11 from Kendrapara

10 from Sambalpur

9 from Bhadrak

6 from Nayagarh

5 from Anugul

5 from Ganjam

5 from Jharsuguda

5 from Rayagada

4 from Bargarh

4 from Deogarh

3 from Gajapati

2 from Bolangir

2 from Kalahandi

2 from Keonjhar

2 from Koraput

2 from Malkangiri

2 from Nuapada

1 from Kandhamal

1 from Sonepur

43 from State Pool

With another 559 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,13,142, said the H & FW Dept.