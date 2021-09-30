COVID-19 patients
COVID Update Odisha
Another 559 COVID-19 patients recovered in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 559 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 200 from Khordha
  • 85 from Cuttack
  • 34 from Baleswar
  • 29 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 28 from Jajapur
  • 27 from Mayurbhanj
  • 17 from Puri
  • 15 from Sundargarh
  • 11 from Kendrapara
  • 10 from Sambalpur
  • 9 from Bhadrak
  • 6 from Nayagarh
  • 5 from Anugul
  • 5 from Ganjam
  • 5 from Jharsuguda
  • 5 from Rayagada
  • 4 from Bargarh
  • 4 from Deogarh
  • 3 from Gajapati
  • 2 from Bolangir
  • 2 from Kalahandi
  • 2 from Keonjhar
  • 2 from Koraput
  • 2 from Malkangiri
  • 2 from Nuapada
  • 1 from Kandhamal
  • 1 from Sonepur
  • 43 from State Pool

With another 559 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,13,142, said the H & FW Dept.

