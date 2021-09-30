Another 559 COVID-19 patients recovered in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 559 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 200 from Khordha
- 85 from Cuttack
- 34 from Baleswar
- 29 from Jagatsinghpur
- 28 from Jajapur
- 27 from Mayurbhanj
- 17 from Puri
- 15 from Sundargarh
- 11 from Kendrapara
- 10 from Sambalpur
- 9 from Bhadrak
- 6 from Nayagarh
- 5 from Anugul
- 5 from Ganjam
- 5 from Jharsuguda
- 5 from Rayagada
- 4 from Bargarh
- 4 from Deogarh
- 3 from Gajapati
- 2 from Bolangir
- 2 from Kalahandi
- 2 from Keonjhar
- 2 from Koraput
- 2 from Malkangiri
- 2 from Nuapada
- 1 from Kandhamal
- 1 from Sonepur
- 43 from State Pool
With another 559 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,13,142, said the H & FW Dept.