Another 553 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 553 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 283 from Khordha
  • 64 from Cuttack
  • 21 from Mayurbhanj
  • 14 from Sambalpur
  • 13 from Jajapur
  • 12 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 11 from Puri
  • 10 from Sundargarh
  • 9 from Baleswar
  • 9 from Kendrapara
  • 9 from Nayagarh
  • 8 from Bhadrak
  • 6 from Dhenkanal
  • 5 from Koraput
  • 3 from Anugul
  • 3 from Jharsuguda
  • 2 from Ganjam
  • 1 from Bolangir
  • 1 from Deogarh
  • 1 from Nabarangpur
  • 68 from State Pool

With another 553 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,27,654, said the H & FW Dept.

