Another 553 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 553 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 283 from Khordha
- 64 from Cuttack
- 21 from Mayurbhanj
- 14 from Sambalpur
- 13 from Jajapur
- 12 from Jagatsinghpur
- 11 from Puri
- 10 from Sundargarh
- 9 from Baleswar
- 9 from Kendrapara
- 9 from Nayagarh
- 8 from Bhadrak
- 6 from Dhenkanal
- 5 from Koraput
- 3 from Anugul
- 3 from Jharsuguda
- 2 from Ganjam
- 1 from Bolangir
- 1 from Deogarh
- 1 from Nabarangpur
- 68 from State Pool
With another 553 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,27,654, said the H & FW Dept.