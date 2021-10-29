Another 553 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 553 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

283 from Khordha

64 from Cuttack

21 from Mayurbhanj

14 from Sambalpur

13 from Jajapur

12 from Jagatsinghpur

11 from Puri

10 from Sundargarh

9 from Baleswar

9 from Kendrapara

9 from Nayagarh

8 from Bhadrak

6 from Dhenkanal

5 from Koraput

3 from Anugul

3 from Jharsuguda

2 from Ganjam

1 from Bolangir

1 from Deogarh

1 from Nabarangpur

68 from State Pool

With another 553 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,27,654, said the H & FW Dept.