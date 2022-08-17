Another 553 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 553 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 165 from Sundargarh
- 63 from Khordha
- 46 from Bargarh
- 40 from Mayurbhanj
- 35 from Bolangir
- 26 from Nuapada
- 24 from Nabarangpur
- 22 from Sambalpur
- 16 from Anugul
- 14 from Cuttack
- 14 from Sonepur
- 10 from Koraput
- 9 from Baleswar
- 9 from Jajapur
- 8 from Gajapati
- 8 from Jharsuguda
- 8 from Rayagada
- 4 from Deogarh
- 4 from Kandhamal
- 4 from Puri
- 3 from Jagatsinghpur
- 2 from Bhadrak
- 2 from Kendrapara
- 1 from Ganjam
- 16 from State Pool
With another 553 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,11,947, said the H & FW Dept.
Comments are closed.