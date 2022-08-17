Another 553 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 553 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

165 from Sundargarh

63 from Khordha

46 from Bargarh

40 from Mayurbhanj

35 from Bolangir

26 from Nuapada

24 from Nabarangpur

22 from Sambalpur

16 from Anugul

14 from Cuttack

14 from Sonepur

10 from Koraput

9 from Baleswar

9 from Jajapur

8 from Gajapati

8 from Jharsuguda

8 from Rayagada

4 from Deogarh

4 from Kandhamal

4 from Puri

3 from Jagatsinghpur

2 from Bhadrak

2 from Kendrapara

1 from Ganjam

16 from State Pool

With another 553 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,11,947, said the H & FW Dept.