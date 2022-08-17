COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
Another 553 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 553 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 165 from Sundargarh
  • 63 from Khordha
  • 46 from Bargarh
  • 40 from Mayurbhanj
  • 35 from Bolangir
  • 26 from Nuapada
  • 24 from Nabarangpur
  • 22 from Sambalpur
  • 16 from Anugul
  • 14 from Cuttack
  • 14 from Sonepur
  • 10 from Koraput
  • 9 from Baleswar
  • 9 from Jajapur
  • 8 from Gajapati
  • 8 from Jharsuguda
  • 8 from Rayagada
  • 4 from Deogarh
  • 4 from Kandhamal
  • 4 from Puri
  • 3 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 2 from Bhadrak
  • 2 from Kendrapara
  • 1 from Ganjam
  • 16 from State Pool

With another 553 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,11,947, said the H & FW Dept.

