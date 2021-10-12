Another 546 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 546 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 250 from Khordha
- 61 from Cuttack
- 28 from Jagatsinghpur
- 26 from Mayurbhanj
- 25 from Baleswar
- 20 from Puri
- 18 from Sambalpur
- 15 from Jajapur
- 9 from Sundargarh
- 4 from Anugul
- 4 from Kendrapara
- 4 from Rayagada
- 3 from Deogarh
- 3 from Nayagarh
- 2 from Bargarh
- 2 from Bhadrak
- 2 from Gajapati
- 2 from Ganjam
- 2 from Keonjhar
- 2 from Koraput
- 2 from Sonepur
- 1 from Jharsuguda
- 1 from Kandhamal
- 1 from Malkangiri
- 59 from State Pool
With another 546 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,19,764, said the H & FW Dept.