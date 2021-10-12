Another 546 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 546 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

250 from Khordha

61 from Cuttack

28 from Jagatsinghpur

26 from Mayurbhanj

25 from Baleswar

20 from Puri

18 from Sambalpur

15 from Jajapur

9 from Sundargarh

4 from Anugul

4 from Kendrapara

4 from Rayagada

3 from Deogarh

3 from Nayagarh

2 from Bargarh

2 from Bhadrak

2 from Gajapati

2 from Ganjam

2 from Keonjhar

2 from Koraput

2 from Sonepur

1 from Jharsuguda

1 from Kandhamal

1 from Malkangiri

59 from State Pool

With another 546 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,19,764, said the H & FW Dept.