Another 546 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 546 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 250 from Khordha
  • 61 from Cuttack
  • 28 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 26 from Mayurbhanj
  • 25 from Baleswar
  • 20 from Puri
  • 18 from Sambalpur
  • 15 from Jajapur
  • 9 from Sundargarh
  • 4 from Anugul
  • 4 from Kendrapara
  • 4 from Rayagada
  • 3 from Deogarh
  • 3 from Nayagarh
  • 2 from Bargarh
  • 2 from Bhadrak
  • 2 from Gajapati
  • 2 from Ganjam
  • 2 from Keonjhar
  • 2 from Koraput
  • 2 from Sonepur
  • 1 from Jharsuguda
  • 1 from Kandhamal
  • 1 from Malkangiri
  • 59 from State Pool

With another 546 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,19,764, said the H & FW Dept.

