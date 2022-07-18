Another 539 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 539 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 200 from Khordha
- 110 from Cuttack
- 49 from Sundargarh
- 17 from Nayagarh
- 16 from Mayurbhanj
- 12 from Baleswar
- 11 from Puri
- 10 from Jagatsinghpur
- 8 from Sambalpur
- 7 from Nabarangpur
- 6 from Gajapati
- 6 from Jajapur
- 6 from Jharsuguda
- 6 from Kalahandi
- 6 from Koraput
- 4 from Bolangir
- 4 from Kendrapara
- 4 from Nuapada
- 3 from Deogarh
- 3 from Dhenkanal
- 3 from Malkangiri
- 3 from Sonepur
- 1 from Bargarh
- 1 from Bhadrak
- 1 from Ganjam
- 1 from Rayagada
- 41 from State Pool
With another 539 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,85,374, said the H & FW Dept.
According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 5,327 as of now. So far 12,99,928 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,129 in Odisha.
