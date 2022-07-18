COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
Another 539 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 539 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 200 from Khordha
  • 110 from Cuttack
  • 49 from Sundargarh
  • 17 from Nayagarh
  • 16 from Mayurbhanj
  • 12 from Baleswar
  • 11 from Puri
  • 10 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 8 from Sambalpur
  • 7 from Nabarangpur
  • 6 from Gajapati
  • 6 from Jajapur
  • 6 from Jharsuguda
  • 6 from Kalahandi
  • 6 from Koraput
  • 4 from Bolangir
  • 4 from Kendrapara
  • 4 from Nuapada
  • 3 from Deogarh
  • 3 from Dhenkanal
  • 3 from Malkangiri
  • 3 from Sonepur
  • 1 from Bargarh
  • 1 from Bhadrak
  • 1 from Ganjam
  • 1 from Rayagada
  • 41 from State Pool

With another 539 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,85,374, said the H & FW Dept.

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 5,327 as of now. So far 12,99,928 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,129 in Odisha.

