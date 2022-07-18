Another 539 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 539 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

200 from Khordha

110 from Cuttack

49 from Sundargarh

17 from Nayagarh

16 from Mayurbhanj

12 from Baleswar

11 from Puri

10 from Jagatsinghpur

8 from Sambalpur

7 from Nabarangpur

6 from Gajapati

6 from Jajapur

6 from Jharsuguda

6 from Kalahandi

6 from Koraput

4 from Bolangir

4 from Kendrapara

4 from Nuapada

3 from Deogarh

3 from Dhenkanal

3 from Malkangiri

3 from Sonepur

1 from Bargarh

1 from Bhadrak

1 from Ganjam

1 from Rayagada

41 from State Pool

With another 539 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,85,374, said the H & FW Dept.

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 5,327 as of now. So far 12,99,928 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,129 in Odisha.