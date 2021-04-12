Another 538 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 538 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 75 from Khordha
- 73 from Sundargarh
- 64 from Kalahandi
- 62 from Nuapada
- 35 from Bolangir
- 26 from Cuttack
- 25 from Jharsuguda
- 20 from Keonjhar
- 19 from Bargarh
- 15 from Mayurbhanj
- 15 from Nabarangpur
- 14 from Rayagada
- 12 from Anugul
- 11 from Jajapur
- 11 from Nayagarh
- 11 from Puri
- 10 from Sambalpur
- 8 from Ganjam
- 5 from Baleswar
- 4 from Bhadrak
- 3 from Kandhamal
- 2 from Malkangiri
- 1 from Jagatsinghpur
- 1 from Koraput
- 16 from State Pool
With another 538 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,40,600, said the H & FW Dept.