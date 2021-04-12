Another 538 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 538 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

75 from Khordha

73 from Sundargarh

64 from Kalahandi

62 from Nuapada

35 from Bolangir

26 from Cuttack

25 from Jharsuguda

20 from Keonjhar

19 from Bargarh

15 from Mayurbhanj

15 from Nabarangpur

14 from Rayagada

12 from Anugul

11 from Jajapur

11 from Nayagarh

11 from Puri

10 from Sambalpur

8 from Ganjam

5 from Baleswar

4 from Bhadrak

3 from Kandhamal

2 from Malkangiri

1 from Jagatsinghpur

1 from Koraput

16 from State Pool

With another 538 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,40,600, said the H & FW Dept.