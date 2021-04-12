COVID-19 patients
COVID Recovery
Another 538 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

By PragativadiNews

Bhubaneswar: Another 538 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 75 from Khordha
  • 73 from Sundargarh
  • 64 from Kalahandi
  • 62 from Nuapada
  • 35 from Bolangir
  • 26 from Cuttack
  • 25 from Jharsuguda
  • 20 from Keonjhar
  • 19 from Bargarh
  • 15 from Mayurbhanj
  • 15 from Nabarangpur
  • 14 from Rayagada
  • 12 from Anugul
  • 11 from Jajapur
  • 11 from Nayagarh
  • 11 from Puri
  • 10 from Sambalpur
  • 8 from Ganjam
  • 5 from Baleswar
  • 4 from Bhadrak
  • 3 from Kandhamal
  • 2 from Malkangiri
  • 1 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 1 from Koraput
  • 16 from State Pool

With another 538 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,40,600, said the H & FW Dept.

PragativadiNews
