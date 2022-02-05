Another 5,376 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 5,376 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 1570 from Khordha
- 731 from Sundargarh
- 363 from Cuttack
- 191 from Jajapur
- 168 from Baleswar
- 165 from Kalahandi
- 164 from Sambalpur
- 161 from Nuapada
- 152 from Mayurbhanj
- 134 from Bargarh
- 110 from Nayagarh
- 106 from Bhadrak
- 93 from Puri
- 89 from Jagatsinghpur
- 87 from Nabarangpur
- 82 from Deogarh
- 75 from Boudh
- 73 from Kendrapara
- 66 from Anugul
- 66 from Ganjam
- 64 from Bolangir
- 58 from Jharsuguda
- 56 from Kandhamal
- 52 from Koraput
- 50 from Keonjhar
- 48 from Sonepur
- 40 from Gajapati
- 37 from Malkangiri
- 33 from Dhenkanal
- 28 from Rayagada
- 264 from State Pool
With another 5,376 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,34,352, said the H & FW Dept.