Another 5,376 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 5,376 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

1570 from Khordha

731 from Sundargarh

363 from Cuttack

191 from Jajapur

168 from Baleswar

165 from Kalahandi

164 from Sambalpur

161 from Nuapada

152 from Mayurbhanj

134 from Bargarh

110 from Nayagarh

106 from Bhadrak

93 from Puri

89 from Jagatsinghpur

87 from Nabarangpur

82 from Deogarh

75 from Boudh

73 from Kendrapara

66 from Anugul

66 from Ganjam

64 from Bolangir

58 from Jharsuguda

56 from Kandhamal

52 from Koraput

50 from Keonjhar

48 from Sonepur

40 from Gajapati

37 from Malkangiri

33 from Dhenkanal

28 from Rayagada

264 from State Pool

With another 5,376 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,34,352, said the H & FW Dept.