COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
StateBreakingTop News

Another 5,376 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Haraprasad Das
0 0

Bhubaneswar: Another 5,376 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 1570 from Khordha
  • 731 from Sundargarh
  • 363 from Cuttack
  • 191 from Jajapur
  • 168 from Baleswar
  • 165 from Kalahandi
  • 164 from Sambalpur
  • 161 from Nuapada
  • 152 from Mayurbhanj
  • 134 from Bargarh
  • 110 from Nayagarh
  • 106 from Bhadrak
  • 93 from Puri
  • 89 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 87 from Nabarangpur
  • 82 from Deogarh
  • 75 from Boudh
  • 73 from Kendrapara
  • 66 from Anugul
  • 66 from Ganjam
  • 64 from Bolangir
  • 58 from Jharsuguda
  • 56 from Kandhamal
  • 52 from Koraput
  • 50 from Keonjhar
  • 48 from Sonepur
  • 40 from Gajapati
  • 37 from Malkangiri
  • 33 from Dhenkanal
  • 28 from Rayagada
  • 264 from State Pool

With another 5,376 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,34,352, said the H & FW Dept.

Haraprasad Das 13547 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

5 × 4 =

Breaking