Another 530 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 530 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
233 from Khordha
67 from Cuttack
29 from Mayurbhanj
20 from Baleswar
19 from Sundargarh
16 from Jagatsinghpur
13 from Gajapati
13 from Jajapur
13 from Kendrapara
13 from Puri
9 from Sambalpur
7 from Bolangir
4 from Ganjam
3 from Bhadrak
3 from Dhenkanal
2 from Anugul
2 from Kandhamal
2 from Koraput
2 from Nuapada
1 from Bargarh
1 from Jharsuguda
1 from Keonjhar
1 from Malkangiri
1 from Sonepur
55 from State Pool
With another 530 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,22,780, said the H&FW Dept.