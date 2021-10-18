Another 530 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 530 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

233 from Khordha

67 from Cuttack

29 from Mayurbhanj

20 from Baleswar

19 from Sundargarh

16 from Jagatsinghpur

13 from Gajapati

13 from Jajapur

13 from Kendrapara

13 from Puri

9 from Sambalpur

7 from Bolangir

4 from Ganjam

3 from Bhadrak

3 from Dhenkanal

2 from Anugul

2 from Kandhamal

2 from Koraput

2 from Nuapada

1 from Bargarh

1 from Jharsuguda

1 from Keonjhar

1 from Malkangiri

1 from Sonepur

55 from State Pool

With another 530 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,22,780, said the H&FW Dept.