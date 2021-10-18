COVID-19 patients
COVID Update Odisha
Another 530 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 530 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

233 from Khordha
67 from Cuttack
29 from Mayurbhanj
20 from Baleswar
19 from Sundargarh
16 from Jagatsinghpur
13 from Gajapati
13 from Jajapur
13 from Kendrapara
13 from Puri
9 from Sambalpur

7 from Bolangir
4 from Ganjam
3 from Bhadrak
3 from Dhenkanal
2 from Anugul
2 from Kandhamal
2 from Koraput
2 from Nuapada
1 from Bargarh
1 from Jharsuguda
1 from Keonjhar
1 from Malkangiri
1 from Sonepur
55 from State Pool

With another 530 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,22,780, said the H&FW Dept.

