Another 522 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By PragativadiNews
Bhubaneswar: Another 522 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 218 from Khordha
  • 54 from Cuttack
  • 43 from Bhadrak
  • 26 from Mayurbhanj
  • 20 from Jajapur
  • 19 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 16 from Baleswar
  • 13 from Puri
  • 13 from Sambalpur
  • 9 from Sundargarh
  • 6 from Kendrapara
  • 5 from Anugul
  • 4 from Ganjam
  • 4 from Jharsuguda
  • 4 from Keonjhar
  • 2 from Dhenkanal
  • 2 from Koraput
  • 2 from Malkangiri
  • 2 from Nayagarh
  • 2 from Rayagada
  • 2 from Sonepur
  • 1 from Bargarh
  • 1 from Boudh
  • 1 from Deogarh
  • 1 from Kalahandi
  • 1 from Kandhamal
  • 1 from Nuapada
  • 50 from State Pool

With another 522 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,17,116, said the H & FW Dept.

