Another 522 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 522 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

218 from Khordha

54 from Cuttack

43 from Bhadrak

26 from Mayurbhanj

20 from Jajapur

19 from Jagatsinghpur

16 from Baleswar

13 from Puri

13 from Sambalpur

9 from Sundargarh

6 from Kendrapara

5 from Anugul

4 from Ganjam

4 from Jharsuguda

4 from Keonjhar

2 from Dhenkanal

2 from Koraput

2 from Malkangiri

2 from Nayagarh

2 from Rayagada

2 from Sonepur

1 from Bargarh

1 from Boudh

1 from Deogarh

1 from Kalahandi

1 from Kandhamal

1 from Nuapada

50 from State Pool

With another 522 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,17,116, said the H & FW Dept.