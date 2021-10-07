Another 522 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 522 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 218 from Khordha
- 54 from Cuttack
- 43 from Bhadrak
- 26 from Mayurbhanj
- 20 from Jajapur
- 19 from Jagatsinghpur
- 16 from Baleswar
- 13 from Puri
- 13 from Sambalpur
- 9 from Sundargarh
- 6 from Kendrapara
- 5 from Anugul
- 4 from Ganjam
- 4 from Jharsuguda
- 4 from Keonjhar
- 2 from Dhenkanal
- 2 from Koraput
- 2 from Malkangiri
- 2 from Nayagarh
- 2 from Rayagada
- 2 from Sonepur
- 1 from Bargarh
- 1 from Boudh
- 1 from Deogarh
- 1 from Kalahandi
- 1 from Kandhamal
- 1 from Nuapada
- 50 from State Pool
With another 522 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,17,116, said the H & FW Dept.