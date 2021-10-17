COVID-19 patients
Another 508 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 508 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 241 from Khordha
  • 61 from Cuttack
  • 29 from Mayurbhanj
  • 26 from Kendrapara
  • 19 from Baleswar
  • 14 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 14 from Jajapur
  • 11 from Puri
  • 10 from Sambalpur
  • 10 from Sundargarh
  • 3 from Bhadrak
  • 3 from Ganjam
  • 2 from Koraput
  • 2 from Malkangiri
  • 1 from Jharsuguda
  • 1 from Kalahandi
  • 1 from Keonjhar
  • 1 from Nayagarh
  • 1 from Nuapada
  • 58 from State Pool

With another 508 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,22,250, said the H & FW Dept.

