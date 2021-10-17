Another 508 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 508 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

241 from Khordha

61 from Cuttack

29 from Mayurbhanj

26 from Kendrapara

19 from Baleswar

14 from Jagatsinghpur

14 from Jajapur

11 from Puri

10 from Sambalpur

10 from Sundargarh

3 from Bhadrak

3 from Ganjam

2 from Koraput

2 from Malkangiri

1 from Jharsuguda

1 from Kalahandi

1 from Keonjhar

1 from Nayagarh

1 from Nuapada

58 from State Pool

With another 508 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,22,250, said the H & FW Dept.