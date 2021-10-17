Another 508 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 508 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 241 from Khordha
- 61 from Cuttack
- 29 from Mayurbhanj
- 26 from Kendrapara
- 19 from Baleswar
- 14 from Jagatsinghpur
- 14 from Jajapur
- 11 from Puri
- 10 from Sambalpur
- 10 from Sundargarh
- 3 from Bhadrak
- 3 from Ganjam
- 2 from Koraput
- 2 from Malkangiri
- 1 from Jharsuguda
- 1 from Kalahandi
- 1 from Keonjhar
- 1 from Nayagarh
- 1 from Nuapada
- 58 from State Pool
With another 508 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,22,250, said the H & FW Dept.