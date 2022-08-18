Another 502 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 502 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

137 from Sundargarh

76 from Khordha

37 from Kalahandi

36 from Sambalpur

24 from Nayagarh

19 from Mayurbhanj

17 from Nabarangpur

14 from Cuttack

14 from Jajapur

14 from Kandhamal

12 from Bargarh

12 from Nuapada

11 from Keonjhar

11 from Rayagada

11 from Sonepur

10 from Baleswar

9 from Deogarh

5 from Gajapati

4 from Dhenkanal

3 from Jagatsinghpur

3 from Jharsuguda

3 from Koraput

1 from Ganjam

1 from Kendrapara

1 from Puri

17 from State Pool

With another 502 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,12,449, H & FW Dept.