COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
Another 502 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
49

Bhubaneswar: Another 502 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 137 from Sundargarh
  • 76 from Khordha
  • 37 from Kalahandi
  • 36 from Sambalpur
  • 24 from Nayagarh
  • 19 from Mayurbhanj
  • 17 from Nabarangpur
  • 14 from Cuttack
  • 14 from Jajapur
  • 14 from Kandhamal
  • 12 from Bargarh
  • 12 from Nuapada
  • 11 from Keonjhar
  • 11 from Rayagada
  • 11 from Sonepur
  • 10 from Baleswar
  • 9 from Deogarh
  • 5 from Gajapati
  • 4 from Dhenkanal
  • 3 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 3 from Jharsuguda
  • 3 from Koraput
  • 1 from Ganjam
  • 1 from Kendrapara
  • 1 from Puri
  • 17 from State Pool

With another 502 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,12,449, H & FW Dept.

Breaking