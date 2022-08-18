Another 502 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 502 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 137 from Sundargarh
- 76 from Khordha
- 37 from Kalahandi
- 36 from Sambalpur
- 24 from Nayagarh
- 19 from Mayurbhanj
- 17 from Nabarangpur
- 14 from Cuttack
- 14 from Jajapur
- 14 from Kandhamal
- 12 from Bargarh
- 12 from Nuapada
- 11 from Keonjhar
- 11 from Rayagada
- 11 from Sonepur
- 10 from Baleswar
- 9 from Deogarh
- 5 from Gajapati
- 4 from Dhenkanal
- 3 from Jagatsinghpur
- 3 from Jharsuguda
- 3 from Koraput
- 1 from Ganjam
- 1 from Kendrapara
- 1 from Puri
- 17 from State Pool
With another 502 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,12,449, H & FW Dept.
