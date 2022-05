Bhubaneswar: Another 5 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

2 from Khordha

1 from Baleswar

1 from Kalahandi

1 from State Pool

With another 5 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,79,196, said the H&FW Dept.