Another 497 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 497 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:
- 243 from Khordha
- 63 from Cuttack
- 17 from Sambalpur
- 16 from Jagatsinghpur
- 13 from Baleswar
- 12 from Mayurbhanj
- 11 from Jajapur
- 11 from Sundargarh
- 8 from Bhadrak
- 8 from Bolangir
- 8 from Kendrapara
- 7 from Puri
- 4 from Nabarangpur
- 4 from Nayagarh
- 3 from Anugul
- 3 from Ganjam
- 2 from Bargarh
- 2 from Koraput
- 1 from Deogarh
- 1 from Kalahandi
- 1 from Keonjhar
- 1 from Malkangiri
- 58 from State Pool
With another 497 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,26,774, said the H & FW Dept.