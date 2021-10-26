Another 497 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 497 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:

243 from Khordha

63 from Cuttack

17 from Sambalpur

16 from Jagatsinghpur

13 from Baleswar

12 from Mayurbhanj

11 from Jajapur

11 from Sundargarh

8 from Bhadrak

8 from Bolangir

8 from Kendrapara

7 from Puri

4 from Nabarangpur

4 from Nayagarh

3 from Anugul

3 from Ganjam

2 from Bargarh

2 from Koraput

1 from Deogarh

1 from Kalahandi

1 from Keonjhar

1 from Malkangiri

58 from State Pool

With another 497 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,26,774, said the H & FW Dept.