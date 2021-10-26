COVID-19 patients
COVID Update Odisha
Another 497 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 497 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:

  • 243 from Khordha
  • 63 from Cuttack
  • 17 from Sambalpur
  • 16 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 13 from Baleswar
  • 12 from Mayurbhanj
  • 11 from Jajapur
  • 11 from Sundargarh
  • 8 from Bhadrak
  • 8 from Bolangir
  • 8 from Kendrapara
  • 7 from Puri
  • 4 from Nabarangpur
  • 4 from Nayagarh
  • 3 from Anugul
  • 3 from Ganjam
  • 2 from Bargarh
  • 2 from Koraput
  • 1 from Deogarh
  • 1 from Kalahandi
  • 1 from Keonjhar
  • 1 from Malkangiri
  • 58 from State Pool

With another 497 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,26,774, said the H & FW Dept.

