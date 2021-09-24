COVID-19 patients
Another 494 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 494 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 209 from Khordha
  • 83 from Cuttack
  • 18 from Baleswar
  • 18 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 18 from Jajapur
  • 18 from Puri
  • 10 from Nayagarh
  • 9 from Bhadrak
  • 9 from Kendrapara
  • 8 from Sundargarh
  • 7 from Mayurbhanj
  • 7 from Rayagada
  • 6 from Jharsuguda
  • 6 from Sambalpur
  • 5 from Ganjam
  • 4 from Bargarh
  • 4 from Dhenkanal
  • 4 from Koraput
  • 1 from Deogarh
  • 1 from Kalahandi
  • 1 from Keonjhar
  • 1 from Malkangiri
  • 47 from State Pool

With another 494 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,095,82, said the H & FW Dept.

