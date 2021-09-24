Another 494 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 494 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 209 from Khordha
- 83 from Cuttack
- 18 from Baleswar
- 18 from Jagatsinghpur
- 18 from Jajapur
- 18 from Puri
- 10 from Nayagarh
- 9 from Bhadrak
- 9 from Kendrapara
- 8 from Sundargarh
- 7 from Mayurbhanj
- 7 from Rayagada
- 6 from Jharsuguda
- 6 from Sambalpur
- 5 from Ganjam
- 4 from Bargarh
- 4 from Dhenkanal
- 4 from Koraput
- 1 from Deogarh
- 1 from Kalahandi
- 1 from Keonjhar
- 1 from Malkangiri
- 47 from State Pool
With another 494 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,095,82, said the H & FW Dept.