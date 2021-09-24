Another 494 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 494 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

209 from Khordha

83 from Cuttack

18 from Baleswar

18 from Jagatsinghpur

18 from Jajapur

18 from Puri

10 from Nayagarh

9 from Bhadrak

9 from Kendrapara

8 from Sundargarh

7 from Mayurbhanj

7 from Rayagada

6 from Jharsuguda

6 from Sambalpur

5 from Ganjam

4 from Bargarh

4 from Dhenkanal

4 from Koraput

1 from Deogarh

1 from Kalahandi

1 from Keonjhar

1 from Malkangiri

47 from State Pool

With another 494 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,095,82, said the H & FW Dept.