Another 479 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 479 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 137 from Sundargarh
- 78 from Khordha
- 39 from Sambalpur
- 34 from Kalahandi
- 29 from Kandhamal
- 15 from Mayurbhanj
- 14 from Cuttack
- 14 from Nuapada
- 12 from Jajapur
- 12 from Keonjhar
- 12 from Sonepur
- 11 from Gajapati
- 10 from Koraput
- 8 from Baleswar
- 8 from Ganjam
- 7 from Deogarh
- 7 from Nabarangpur
- 5 from Puri
- 4 from Bhadrak
- 2 from Bolangir
- 2 from Jharsuguda
- 2 from Kendrapara
- 1 from Anugul
- 1 from Rayagada
- 15 from State Pool
With another 479 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,10,156, said the H & FW Dept.
Comments are closed.