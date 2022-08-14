Another 479 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 479 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

137 from Sundargarh

78 from Khordha

39 from Sambalpur

34 from Kalahandi

29 from Kandhamal

15 from Mayurbhanj

14 from Cuttack

14 from Nuapada

12 from Jajapur

12 from Keonjhar

12 from Sonepur

11 from Gajapati

10 from Koraput

8 from Baleswar

8 from Ganjam

7 from Deogarh

7 from Nabarangpur

5 from Puri

4 from Bhadrak

2 from Bolangir

2 from Jharsuguda

2 from Kendrapara

1 from Anugul

1 from Rayagada

15 from State Pool

With another 479 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,10,156, said the H & FW Dept.