Another 479 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 479 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 137 from Sundargarh
  • 78 from Khordha
  • 39 from Sambalpur
  • 34 from Kalahandi
  • 29 from Kandhamal
  • 15 from Mayurbhanj
  • 14 from Cuttack
  • 14 from Nuapada
  • 12 from Jajapur
  • 12 from Keonjhar
  • 12 from Sonepur
  • 11 from Gajapati
  • 10 from Koraput
  • 8 from Baleswar
  • 8 from Ganjam
  • 7 from Deogarh
  • 7 from Nabarangpur
  • 5 from Puri
  • 4 from Bhadrak
  • 2 from Bolangir
  • 2 from Jharsuguda
  • 2 from Kendrapara
  • 1 from Anugul
  • 1 from Rayagada
  • 15 from State Pool

With another 479 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,10,156, said the H & FW Dept.

