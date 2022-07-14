Another 479 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha, active case tally mounts to 4,262

Bhubaneswar: Another 479 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

213 from Khordha

94 from Cuttack

24 from Sundargarh

22 from Baleswar

13 from Jharsuguda

12 from Jagatsinghpur

11 from Puri

9 from Sambalpur

8 from Mayurbhanj

5 from Gajapati

4 from Jajapur

3 from Kalahandi

3 from Rayagada

2 from Bhadrak

2 from Sonepur

1 from Deogarh

1 from Ganjam

52 from State Pool

With another 479 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,83,169, said the H & FW Dept.

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 4,262 as of now. So far 12,96,132 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,127 in Odisha.

It is pertinent to mention here that Odisha reported 804 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 71 cases from the below 18 years of age category.