Another 477 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 477 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 199 from Khordha
  • 76 from Cuttack
  • 26 from Mayurbhanj
  • 23 from Puri
  • 21 from Sambalpur
  • 19 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 16 from Baleswar
  • 12 from Jajapur
  • 11 from Kendrapara
  • 6 from Sundargarh
  • 4 from Nayagarh
  • 3 from Anugul
  • 3 from Ganjam
  • 3 from Koraput
  • 2 from Deogarh
  • 2 from Keonjhar
  • 1 from Bargarh
  • 1 from Bhadrak
  • 1 from Gajapati
  • 1 from Jharsuguda
  • 1 from Kandhamal
  • 1 from Rayagada
  • 45 from State Pool

With another 477 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1020645

