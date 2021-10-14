Another 477 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 477 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 199 from Khordha
- 76 from Cuttack
- 26 from Mayurbhanj
- 23 from Puri
- 21 from Sambalpur
- 19 from Jagatsinghpur
- 16 from Baleswar
- 12 from Jajapur
- 11 from Kendrapara
- 6 from Sundargarh
- 4 from Nayagarh
- 3 from Anugul
- 3 from Ganjam
- 3 from Koraput
- 2 from Deogarh
- 2 from Keonjhar
- 1 from Bargarh
- 1 from Bhadrak
- 1 from Gajapati
- 1 from Jharsuguda
- 1 from Kandhamal
- 1 from Rayagada
- 45 from State Pool
With another 477 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1020645