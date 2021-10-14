Another 477 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 477 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

199 from Khordha

76 from Cuttack

26 from Mayurbhanj

23 from Puri

21 from Sambalpur

19 from Jagatsinghpur

16 from Baleswar

12 from Jajapur

11 from Kendrapara

6 from Sundargarh

4 from Nayagarh

3 from Anugul

3 from Ganjam

3 from Koraput

2 from Deogarh

2 from Keonjhar

1 from Bargarh

1 from Bhadrak

1 from Gajapati

1 from Jharsuguda

1 from Kandhamal

1 from Rayagada

45 from State Pool

With another 477 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1020645