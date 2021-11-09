Another 461 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 461 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

247 from Khordha

36 from Cuttack

28 from Mayurbhanj

17 from Jagatsinghpur

14 from Baleswar

13 from Sundargarh

10 from Sambalpur

9 from Jajapur

6 from Bhadrak

5 from Gajapati

5 from Nayagarh

4 from Ganjam

4 from Rayagada

2 from Kalahandi

2 from Puri

1 from Anugul

1 from Jharsuguda

1 from Kendrapara

1 from Keonjhar

1 from Koraput

1 from Nuapada

53 from State Pool

With another 461 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,33,027, said the H & FW Dept.