Another 461 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 461 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 247 from Khordha
- 36 from Cuttack
- 28 from Mayurbhanj
- 17 from Jagatsinghpur
- 14 from Baleswar
- 13 from Sundargarh
- 10 from Sambalpur
- 9 from Jajapur
- 6 from Bhadrak
- 5 from Gajapati
- 5 from Nayagarh
- 4 from Ganjam
- 4 from Rayagada
- 2 from Kalahandi
- 2 from Puri
- 1 from Anugul
- 1 from Jharsuguda
- 1 from Kendrapara
- 1 from Keonjhar
- 1 from Koraput
- 1 from Nuapada
- 53 from State Pool
With another 461 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,33,027, said the H & FW Dept.