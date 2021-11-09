COVID-19 patients
COVID Update Odisha
Another 461 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 461 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 247 from Khordha
  • 36 from Cuttack
  • 28 from Mayurbhanj
  • 17 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 14 from Baleswar
  • 13 from Sundargarh
  • 10 from Sambalpur
  • 9 from Jajapur
  • 6 from Bhadrak
  • 5 from Gajapati
  • 5 from Nayagarh
  • 4 from Ganjam
  • 4 from Rayagada
  • 2 from Kalahandi
  • 2 from Puri
  • 1 from Anugul
  • 1 from Jharsuguda
  • 1 from Kendrapara
  • 1 from Keonjhar
  • 1 from Koraput
  • 1 from Nuapada
  • 53 from State Pool

With another 461 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,33,027, said the H & FW Dept.

