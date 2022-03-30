Another 46 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha, tally at 12,78,081

Bhubaneswar: Another 46 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 6 from Baleswar
- 6 from Gajapati
- 6 from Jajapur
- 6 from Khordha
- 5 from Ganjam
- 4 from Sundargarh
- 3 from Nayagarh
- 2 from Cuttack
- 2 from Kendrapara
- 2 from Sambalpur
- 1 from Koraput
- 1 from Mayurbhanj
- 2 from State Pool
With another 46 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,78,081, said the H & FW Dept.