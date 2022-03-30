Another 46 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha, tally at 12,78,081

Bhubaneswar: Another 46 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

6 from Baleswar

6 from Gajapati

6 from Jajapur

6 from Khordha

5 from Ganjam

4 from Sundargarh

3 from Nayagarh

2 from Cuttack

2 from Kendrapara

2 from Sambalpur

1 from Koraput

1 from Mayurbhanj

2 from State Pool

With another 46 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,78,081, said the H & FW Dept.