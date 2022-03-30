COVID-19 patients
Another 46 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha, tally at 12,78,081

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 46 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 6 from Baleswar
  • 6 from Gajapati
  • 6 from Jajapur
  • 6 from Khordha
  • 5 from Ganjam
  • 4 from Sundargarh
  • 3 from Nayagarh
  • 2 from Cuttack
  • 2 from Kendrapara
  • 2 from Sambalpur
  • 1 from Koraput
  • 1 from Mayurbhanj
  • 2 from State Pool

With another 46 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,78,081, said the H & FW Dept.

