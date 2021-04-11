COVID-19 patients
COVID Recovery
BreakingStateTop News

Another 459 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

By PragativadiNews 1 0

Bhubaneswar: Another 459 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 69 from Khordha
  • 62 from Sundargarh
  • 43 from Kalahandi
  • 38 from Nuapada
  • 32 from Bargarh
  • 29 from Jharsuguda
  • 24 from Anugul
  • 22 from Cuttack
  • 16 from Baleswar
  • 16 from Sambalpur
  • 15 from Bolangir
  • 12 from Ganjam
  • 10 from Mayurbhanj
  • 9 from Puri
  • 9 from Rayagada
  • 8 from Jajapur
  • 5 from Bhadrak
  • 5 from Deogarh
  • 5 from Gajapati
  • 5 from Nabarangpur
  • 4 from Kandhamal
  • 2 from Kendrapara
  • 2 from Koraput
  • 2 from Sonepur
  • 15 from State Pool

With another 459 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,40,062, said the H & FW Dept.

PragativadiNews 1 3468 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Breaking