Another 459 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 459 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 69 from Khordha
- 62 from Sundargarh
- 43 from Kalahandi
- 38 from Nuapada
- 32 from Bargarh
- 29 from Jharsuguda
- 24 from Anugul
- 22 from Cuttack
- 16 from Baleswar
- 16 from Sambalpur
- 15 from Bolangir
- 12 from Ganjam
- 10 from Mayurbhanj
- 9 from Puri
- 9 from Rayagada
- 8 from Jajapur
- 5 from Bhadrak
- 5 from Deogarh
- 5 from Gajapati
- 5 from Nabarangpur
- 4 from Kandhamal
- 2 from Kendrapara
- 2 from Koraput
- 2 from Sonepur
- 15 from State Pool
With another 459 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,40,062, said the H & FW Dept.