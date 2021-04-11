Another 459 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 459 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

69 from Khordha

62 from Sundargarh

43 from Kalahandi

38 from Nuapada

32 from Bargarh

29 from Jharsuguda

24 from Anugul

22 from Cuttack

16 from Baleswar

16 from Sambalpur

15 from Bolangir

12 from Ganjam

10 from Mayurbhanj

9 from Puri

9 from Rayagada

8 from Jajapur

5 from Bhadrak

5 from Deogarh

5 from Gajapati

5 from Nabarangpur

4 from Kandhamal

2 from Kendrapara

2 from Koraput

2 from Sonepur

15 from State Pool

With another 459 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,40,062, said the H & FW Dept.