Another 459 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 459 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 105 from Sundargarh
- 70 from Mayurbhanj
- 65 from Khordha
- 49 from Boudh
- 20 from Nabarangpur
- 19 from Bargarh
- 19 from Kalahandi
- 14 from Sonepur
- 13 from Jharsuguda
- 11 from Cuttack
- 7 from Baleswar
- 7 from Jajapur
- 7 from Kendrapara
- 7 from Nayagarh
- 7 from Puri
- 6 from Gajapati
- 6 from Koraput
- 4 from Kandhamal
- 4 from Rayagada
- 2 from Bhadrak
- 2 from Ganjam
- 1 from Jagatsinghpur
- 14 from State Pool
With another 459 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,13,360, saidf the H & FW Dept.
Comments are closed.