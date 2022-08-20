Another 459 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 459 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

105 from Sundargarh

70 from Mayurbhanj

65 from Khordha

49 from Boudh

20 from Nabarangpur

19 from Bargarh

19 from Kalahandi

14 from Sonepur

13 from Jharsuguda

11 from Cuttack

7 from Baleswar

7 from Jajapur

7 from Kendrapara

7 from Nayagarh

7 from Puri

6 from Gajapati

6 from Koraput

4 from Kandhamal

4 from Rayagada

2 from Bhadrak

2 from Ganjam

1 from Jagatsinghpur

14 from State Pool

With another 459 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,13,360, saidf the H & FW Dept.