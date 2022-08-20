COVID-19 patients
Odisha COVID Update
Another 459 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 459 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 105 from Sundargarh
  • 70 from Mayurbhanj
  • 65 from Khordha
  • 49 from Boudh
  • 20 from Nabarangpur
  • 19 from Bargarh
  • 19 from Kalahandi
  • 14 from Sonepur
  • 13 from Jharsuguda
  • 11 from Cuttack
  • 7 from Baleswar
  • 7 from Jajapur
  • 7 from Kendrapara
  • 7 from Nayagarh
  • 7 from Puri
  • 6 from Gajapati
  • 6 from Koraput
  • 4 from Kandhamal
  • 4 from Rayagada
  • 2 from Bhadrak
  • 2 from Ganjam
  • 1 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 14 from State Pool

With another 459 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,13,360, saidf the H & FW Dept.

