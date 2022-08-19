COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
Another 452 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 452 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 80 from Khordha
  • 66 from Sundargarh
  • 43 from Bolangir
  • 39 from Kalahandi
  • 37 from Bargarh
  • 26 from Sambalpur
  • 20 from Nabarangpur
  • 17 from Nuapada
  • 17 from Sonepur
  • 16 from Cuttack
  • 13 from Jajapur
  • 12 from Jharsuguda
  • 10 from Baleswar
  • 9 from Koraput
  • 8 from Bhadrak
  • 6 from Gajapati
  • 4 from Kandhamal
  • 3 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 3 from Keonjhar
  • 3 from Nayagarh
  • 2 from Deogarh
  • 2 from Ganjam
  • 2 from Puri
  • 14 from State Pool

With another 452 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,12,901, said the H & FW Dept.

