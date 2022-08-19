Another 452 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 452 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

80 from Khordha

66 from Sundargarh

43 from Bolangir

39 from Kalahandi

37 from Bargarh

26 from Sambalpur

20 from Nabarangpur

17 from Nuapada

17 from Sonepur

16 from Cuttack

13 from Jajapur

12 from Jharsuguda

10 from Baleswar

9 from Koraput

8 from Bhadrak

6 from Gajapati

4 from Kandhamal

3 from Jagatsinghpur

3 from Keonjhar

3 from Nayagarh

2 from Deogarh

2 from Ganjam

2 from Puri

14 from State Pool

With another 452 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,12,901, said the H & FW Dept.