Another 452 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 452 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 80 from Khordha
- 66 from Sundargarh
- 43 from Bolangir
- 39 from Kalahandi
- 37 from Bargarh
- 26 from Sambalpur
- 20 from Nabarangpur
- 17 from Nuapada
- 17 from Sonepur
- 16 from Cuttack
- 13 from Jajapur
- 12 from Jharsuguda
- 10 from Baleswar
- 9 from Koraput
- 8 from Bhadrak
- 6 from Gajapati
- 4 from Kandhamal
- 3 from Jagatsinghpur
- 3 from Keonjhar
- 3 from Nayagarh
- 2 from Deogarh
- 2 from Ganjam
- 2 from Puri
- 14 from State Pool
With another 452 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,12,901, said the H & FW Dept.
