Another 451 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 451 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 216 from Khordha
- 33 from Cuttack
- 23 from Mayurbhanj
- 19 from Baleswar
- 19 from Koraput
- 19 from Sambalpur
- 12 from Jajapur
- 12 from Puri
- 10 from Kendrapara
- 10 from Sundargarh
- 6 from Nayagarh
- 4 from Jagatsinghpur
- 4 from Keonjhar
- 3 from Anugul
- 3 from Bhadrak
- 3 from Ganjam
- 2 from Nuapada
- 1 from Bargarh
- 1 from Rayagada
- 51 from State Pool
With another 451 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,23,849, said the H & FW Dept.