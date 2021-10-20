Another 451 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 451 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

216 from Khordha

33 from Cuttack

23 from Mayurbhanj

19 from Baleswar

19 from Koraput

19 from Sambalpur

12 from Jajapur

12 from Puri

10 from Kendrapara

10 from Sundargarh

6 from Nayagarh

4 from Jagatsinghpur

4 from Keonjhar

3 from Anugul

3 from Bhadrak

3 from Ganjam

2 from Nuapada

1 from Bargarh

1 from Rayagada

51 from State Pool

With another 451 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,23,849, said the H & FW Dept.