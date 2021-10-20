COVID-19 patients
COVID Update Odisha
Another 451 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 451 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 216 from Khordha
  • 33 from Cuttack
  • 23 from Mayurbhanj
  • 19 from Baleswar
  • 19 from Koraput
  • 19 from Sambalpur
  • 12 from Jajapur
  • 12 from Puri
  • 10 from Kendrapara
  • 10 from Sundargarh
  • 6 from Nayagarh
  • 4 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 4 from Keonjhar
  • 3 from Anugul
  • 3 from Bhadrak
  • 3 from Ganjam
  • 2 from Nuapada
  • 1 from Bargarh
  • 1 from Rayagada
  • 51 from State Pool

With another 451 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,23,849, said the H & FW Dept.

