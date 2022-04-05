Another 45 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 45 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

15 from Sundargarh

9 from Gajapati

4 from Cuttack

4 from Mayurbhanj

3 from Baleswar

3 from Khordha

3 from Sambalpur

2 from Jharsuguda

1 from Puri

1 from State Pool

With another 45 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,78,367, said the H & FW Dept.