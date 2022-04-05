Another 45 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha
Bhubaneswar: Another 45 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 15 from Sundargarh
- 9 from Gajapati
- 4 from Cuttack
- 4 from Mayurbhanj
- 3 from Baleswar
- 3 from Khordha
- 3 from Sambalpur
- 2 from Jharsuguda
- 1 from Puri
- 1 from State Pool
With another 45 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,78,367, said the H & FW Dept.