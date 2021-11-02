Another 441 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 441 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 179 from Khordha
- 40 from Cuttack
- 25 from Boudh
- 25 from Jagatsinghpur
- 20 from Mayurbhanj
- 17 from Sambalpur
- 13 from Bhadrak
- 11 from Jajapur
- 11 from Kendrapara
- 9 from Deogarh
- 9 from Nuapada
- 9 from Rayagada
- 7 from Puri
- 6 from Baleswar
- 5 from Sundargarh
- 2 from Ganjam
- 2 from Keonjhar
- 2 from Koraput
- 1 from Anugul
- 1 from Bargarh
- 1 from Bolangir
- 1 from Jharsuguda
- 1 from Kalahandi
- 1 from Sonepur
- 43 from State Pool
With another 441 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,30,026, said the H & FW Dept.