Another 441 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 441 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 179 from Khordha
  • 40 from Cuttack
  • 25 from Boudh
  • 25 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 20 from Mayurbhanj
  • 17 from Sambalpur
  • 13 from Bhadrak
  • 11 from Jajapur
  • 11 from Kendrapara
  • 9 from Deogarh
  • 9 from Nuapada
  • 9 from Rayagada
  • 7 from Puri
  • 6 from Baleswar
  • 5 from Sundargarh
  • 2 from Ganjam
  • 2 from Keonjhar
  • 2 from Koraput
  • 1 from Anugul
  • 1 from Bargarh
  • 1 from Bolangir
  • 1 from Jharsuguda
  • 1 from Kalahandi
  • 1 from Sonepur
  • 43 from State Pool

 

With another 441 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,30,026, said the H & FW Dept.

