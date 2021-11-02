Another 441 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 441 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

179 from Khordha

40 from Cuttack

25 from Boudh

25 from Jagatsinghpur

20 from Mayurbhanj

17 from Sambalpur

13 from Bhadrak

11 from Jajapur

11 from Kendrapara

9 from Deogarh

9 from Nuapada

9 from Rayagada

7 from Puri

6 from Baleswar

5 from Sundargarh

2 from Ganjam

2 from Keonjhar

2 from Koraput

1 from Anugul

1 from Bargarh

1 from Bolangir

1 from Jharsuguda

1 from Kalahandi

1 from Sonepur

43 from State Pool

With another 441 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,30,026, said the H & FW Dept.