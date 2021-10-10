Another 438 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 438 COVID patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

192 from Khordha

50 from Cuttack

26 from Jagatsinghpur

21 from Baleswar

16 from Jajapur

15 from Puri

14 from Sambalpur

13 from Mayurbhanj

12 from Dhenkanal

8 from Kendrapara

5 from Jharsuguda

4 from Ganjam

3 from Deogarh

3 from Nayagarh

3 from Sundargarh

2 from Anugul

2 from Koraput

2 from Sonepur

1 from Malkangiri

1 from Rayagada

45 from State Pool

With another 438 COVID patients being discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,18,749, said the H & FW Dept.