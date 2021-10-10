COVID-19 patients
COVID Update Odisha
Another 438 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By PragativadiNews
Bhubaneswar: Another 438 COVID patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 192 from Khordha
  • 50 from Cuttack
  • 26 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 21 from Baleswar
  • 16 from Jajapur
  • 15 from Puri
  • 14 from Sambalpur
  • 13 from Mayurbhanj
  • 12 from Dhenkanal
  • 8 from Kendrapara
  • 5 from Jharsuguda
  • 4 from Ganjam
  • 3 from Deogarh
  • 3 from Nayagarh
  • 3 from Sundargarh
  • 2 from Anugul
  • 2 from Koraput
  • 2 from Sonepur
  • 1 from Malkangiri
  • 1 from Rayagada
  • 45 from State Pool

With another 438 COVID patients being discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,18,749, said the H & FW Dept.

