Another 438 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 438 COVID patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 192 from Khordha
- 50 from Cuttack
- 26 from Jagatsinghpur
- 21 from Baleswar
- 16 from Jajapur
- 15 from Puri
- 14 from Sambalpur
- 13 from Mayurbhanj
- 12 from Dhenkanal
- 8 from Kendrapara
- 5 from Jharsuguda
- 4 from Ganjam
- 3 from Deogarh
- 3 from Nayagarh
- 3 from Sundargarh
- 2 from Anugul
- 2 from Koraput
- 2 from Sonepur
- 1 from Malkangiri
- 1 from Rayagada
- 45 from State Pool
With another 438 COVID patients being discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,18,749, said the H & FW Dept.