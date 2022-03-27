COVID-19 patients
Another 42 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 42 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 9 from Ganjam
  • 7 from Gajapati
  • 5 from Baleswar
  • 5 from Khordha
  • 4 from Jajapur
  • 4 from Mayurbhanj
  • 2 from Bargarh
  • 2 from Koraput
  • 1 from Cuttack
  • 1 from Jharsuguda
  • 1 from Keonjhar
  • 1 from Sambalpur

With another 42 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,77,921, said the H & FW Dept.

