Another 42 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 42 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 9 from Ganjam
- 7 from Gajapati
- 5 from Baleswar
- 5 from Khordha
- 4 from Jajapur
- 4 from Mayurbhanj
- 2 from Bargarh
- 2 from Koraput
- 1 from Cuttack
- 1 from Jharsuguda
- 1 from Keonjhar
- 1 from Sambalpur
With another 42 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,77,921, said the H & FW Dept.