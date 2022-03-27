Another 42 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 42 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

9 from Ganjam

7 from Gajapati

5 from Baleswar

5 from Khordha

4 from Jajapur

4 from Mayurbhanj

2 from Bargarh

2 from Koraput

1 from Cuttack

1 from Jharsuguda

1 from Keonjhar

1 from Sambalpur

With another 42 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,77,921, said the H & FW Dept.