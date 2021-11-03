Another 416 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 416 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

214 from Khordha

35 from Cuttack

16 from Sambalpur

14 from Mayurbhanj

13 from Baleswar

11 from Jajapur

10 from Jagatsinghpur

8 from Puri

7 from Kendrapara

6 from Gajapati

6 from Nuapada

5 from Anugul

4 from Keonjhar

4 from Nayagarh

4 from Rayagada

3 from Ganjam

3 from Sundargarh

2 from Bhadrak

2 from Deogarh

1 from Bolangir

1 from Jharsuguda

1 from Koraput

1 from Sonepur

45 from State Pool

With another 416 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,30,442, said the H & FW Dept.