Another 416 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 416 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 214 from Khordha
- 35 from Cuttack
- 16 from Sambalpur
- 14 from Mayurbhanj
- 13 from Baleswar
- 11 from Jajapur
- 10 from Jagatsinghpur
- 8 from Puri
- 7 from Kendrapara
- 6 from Gajapati
- 6 from Nuapada
- 5 from Anugul
- 4 from Keonjhar
- 4 from Nayagarh
- 4 from Rayagada
- 3 from Ganjam
- 3 from Sundargarh
- 2 from Bhadrak
- 2 from Deogarh
- 1 from Bolangir
- 1 from Jharsuguda
- 1 from Koraput
- 1 from Sonepur
- 45 from State Pool
With another 416 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,30,442, said the H & FW Dept.