Another 416 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 416 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 214 from Khordha
  • 35 from Cuttack
  • 16 from Sambalpur
  • 14 from Mayurbhanj
  • 13 from Baleswar
  • 11 from Jajapur
  • 10 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 8 from Puri
  • 7 from Kendrapara
  • 6 from Gajapati
  • 6 from Nuapada
  • 5 from Anugul
  • 4 from Keonjhar
  • 4 from Nayagarh
  • 4 from Rayagada
  • 3 from Ganjam
  • 3 from Sundargarh
  • 2 from Bhadrak
  • 2 from Deogarh
  • 1 from Bolangir
  • 1 from Jharsuguda
  • 1 from Koraput
  • 1 from Sonepur
  • 45 from State Pool

 

With another 416 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,30,442, said the H & FW Dept.

