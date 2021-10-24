COVID-19 patients
COVID Update Odisha
Another 410 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 410 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 226 from Khordha
  • 17 from Baleswar
  • 15 from Cuttack
  • 11 from Mayurbhanj
  • 10 from Kendrapara
  • 10 from Sambalpur
  • 10 from Sundargarh
  • 9 from Jajapur
  • 9 from Puri
  • 8 from Dhenkanal
  • 8 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 5 from Bargarh
  • 5 from Kalahandi
  • 3 from Bhadrak
  • 3 from Deogarh
  • 3 from Nayagarh
  • 2 from Ganjam
  • 2 from Sonepur
  • 1 from Anugul
  • 1 from Rayagada
  • 52 from State Pool

With another 410 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,25,917, said the H & FW Dept.

