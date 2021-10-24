Another 410 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 410 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 226 from Khordha
- 17 from Baleswar
- 15 from Cuttack
- 11 from Mayurbhanj
- 10 from Kendrapara
- 10 from Sambalpur
- 10 from Sundargarh
- 9 from Jajapur
- 9 from Puri
- 8 from Dhenkanal
- 8 from Jagatsinghpur
- 5 from Bargarh
- 5 from Kalahandi
- 3 from Bhadrak
- 3 from Deogarh
- 3 from Nayagarh
- 2 from Ganjam
- 2 from Sonepur
- 1 from Anugul
- 1 from Rayagada
- 52 from State Pool
With another 410 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,25,917, said the H & FW Dept.