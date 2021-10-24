Another 410 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 410 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

226 from Khordha

17 from Baleswar

15 from Cuttack

11 from Mayurbhanj

10 from Kendrapara

10 from Sambalpur

10 from Sundargarh

9 from Jajapur

9 from Puri

8 from Dhenkanal

8 from Jagatsinghpur

5 from Bargarh

5 from Kalahandi

3 from Bhadrak

3 from Deogarh

3 from Nayagarh

2 from Ganjam

2 from Sonepur

1 from Anugul

1 from Rayagada

52 from State Pool

With another 410 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,25,917, said the H & FW Dept.