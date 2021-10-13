COVID-19 patients
COVID Update Odisha
Another 404 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 404 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 164 from Khordha
  • 62 from Cuttack
  • 22 from Mayurbhanj
  • 19 from Puri
  • 18 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 16 from Jajapur
  • 12 from Sambalpur
  • 9 from Baleswar
  • 9 from Kendrapara
  • 6 from Anugul
  • 5 from Nayagarh
  • 4 from Ganjam
  • 4 from Keonjhar
  • 3 from Kalahandi
  • 3 from Rayagada
  • 2 from Deogarh
  • 2 from Gajapati
  • 2 from Koraput
  • 1 from Bargarh
  • 1 from Bhadrak
  • 1 from Sundargarh
  • 39 from State Pool

With another 404 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,20,168, said the H & FW Dept.

