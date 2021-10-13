Another 404 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 404 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 164 from Khordha
- 62 from Cuttack
- 22 from Mayurbhanj
- 19 from Puri
- 18 from Jagatsinghpur
- 16 from Jajapur
- 12 from Sambalpur
- 9 from Baleswar
- 9 from Kendrapara
- 6 from Anugul
- 5 from Nayagarh
- 4 from Ganjam
- 4 from Keonjhar
- 3 from Kalahandi
- 3 from Rayagada
- 2 from Deogarh
- 2 from Gajapati
- 2 from Koraput
- 1 from Bargarh
- 1 from Bhadrak
- 1 from Sundargarh
- 39 from State Pool
With another 404 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,20,168, said the H & FW Dept.