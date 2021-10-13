Another 404 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 404 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

164 from Khordha

62 from Cuttack

22 from Mayurbhanj

19 from Puri

18 from Jagatsinghpur

16 from Jajapur

12 from Sambalpur

9 from Baleswar

9 from Kendrapara

6 from Anugul

5 from Nayagarh

4 from Ganjam

4 from Keonjhar

3 from Kalahandi

3 from Rayagada

2 from Deogarh

2 from Gajapati

2 from Koraput

1 from Bargarh

1 from Bhadrak

1 from Sundargarh

39 from State Pool

With another 404 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,20,168, said the H & FW Dept.