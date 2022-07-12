Another 404 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha
Bhubaneswar: Another 404 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count-
198 from Khordha
64 from Cuttack
19 from Bhadrak
19 from Sundargarh
12 from Sambalpur
8 from Nayagarh
6 from Mayurbhanj
4 from Jajapur
4 from Koraput
4 from Nuapada
4 from Rayagada
3 from Jagatsinghpur
2 from Baleswar
2 from Ganjam
2 from Jharsuguda
2 from Kendrapara
2 from Puri
1 from Boudh
1 from Keonjhar
1 from Sonepur
46 from State Pool
With another 404 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,82,270, said the H & FW Dept.
