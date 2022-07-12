Another 404 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 404 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count-

198 from Khordha

64 from Cuttack

19 from Bhadrak

19 from Sundargarh

12 from Sambalpur

8 from Nayagarh

6 from Mayurbhanj

4 from Jajapur

4 from Koraput

4 from Nuapada

4 from Rayagada

3 from Jagatsinghpur

2 from Baleswar

2 from Ganjam

2 from Jharsuguda

2 from Kendrapara

2 from Puri

1 from Boudh

1 from Keonjhar

1 from Sonepur

46 from State Pool

With another 404 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,82,270, said the H & FW Dept.