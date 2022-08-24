Another 403 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 403 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 107 from Sundargarh
- 72 from Khordha
- 39 from Bolangir
- 22 from Sambalpur
- 17 from Nuapada
- 16 from Cuttack
- 14 from Mayurbhanj
- 12 from Nabarangpur
- 10 from Kandhamal
- 9 from Bargarh
- 9 from Keonjhar
- 8 from Baleswar
- 7 from Kalahandi
- 6 from Gajapati
- 6 from Jajapur
- 6 from Kendrapara
- 5 from Koraput
- 5 from Puri
- 4 from Rayagada
- 3 from Jharsuguda
- 3 from Sonepur
- 2 from Ganjam
- 2 from Jagatsinghpur
- 2 from Nayagarh
- 17 from State Pool
With another 403 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,14,752, said the H & FW Dept.
Comments are closed.