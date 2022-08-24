Another 403 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 403 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

107 from Sundargarh

72 from Khordha

39 from Bolangir

22 from Sambalpur

17 from Nuapada

16 from Cuttack

14 from Mayurbhanj

12 from Nabarangpur

10 from Kandhamal

9 from Bargarh

9 from Keonjhar

8 from Baleswar

7 from Kalahandi

6 from Gajapati

6 from Jajapur

6 from Kendrapara

5 from Koraput

5 from Puri

4 from Rayagada

3 from Jharsuguda

3 from Sonepur

2 from Ganjam

2 from Jagatsinghpur

2 from Nayagarh

17 from State Pool

With another 403 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,14,752, said the H & FW Dept.