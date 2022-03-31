Another 40 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 40 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

8 from Sundargarh

6 from Gajapati

6 from Khordha

6 from Sambalpur

5 from Jajapur

2 from Baleswar

2 from Ganjam

2 from Mayurbhanj

1 from Bargarh

1 from Cuttack

1 from State Pool

With another 40 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,78,121, said the H & FW Dept.