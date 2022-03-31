COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
BreakingStateTop News

Another 40 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
0 17

Bhubaneswar: Another 40 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 8 from Sundargarh
  • 6 from Gajapati
  • 6 from Khordha
  • 6 from Sambalpur
  • 5 from Jajapur
  • 2 from Baleswar
  • 2 from Ganjam
  • 2 from Mayurbhanj
  • 1 from Bargarh
  • 1 from Cuttack
  • 1 from State Pool

With another 40 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,78,121, said the H & FW Dept.

Pragativadi News Service 2601 posts 1 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

five × three =

Breaking