Another 40 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 40 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 8 from Sundargarh
- 6 from Gajapati
- 6 from Khordha
- 6 from Sambalpur
- 5 from Jajapur
- 2 from Baleswar
- 2 from Ganjam
- 2 from Mayurbhanj
- 1 from Bargarh
- 1 from Cuttack
- 1 from State Pool
With another 40 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,78,121, said the H & FW Dept.