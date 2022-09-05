Another 375 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 375 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 61 from Khordha
- 53 from Boudh
- 40 from Sundargarh
- 30 from Cuttack
- 24 from Kandhamal
- 22 from Bolangir
- 21 from Nuapada
- 20 from Nayagarh
- 15 from Sambalpur
- 13 from Nabarangpur
- 9 from Bargarh
- 8 from Kalahandi
- 7 from Mayurbhanj
- 6 from Jharsuguda
- 5 from Deogarh
- 5 from Gajapati
- 5 from Jagatsinghpur
- 4 from Jajapur
- 3 from Baleswar
- 3 from Ganjam
- 3 from Puri
- 1 from Anugul
- 1 from Bhadrak
- 1 from Koraput
- 15 from State Pool
With another 375 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,18,062, said the H & FW Dept.
