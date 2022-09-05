Another 375 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 375 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

61 from Khordha

53 from Boudh

40 from Sundargarh

30 from Cuttack

24 from Kandhamal

22 from Bolangir

21 from Nuapada

20 from Nayagarh

15 from Sambalpur

13 from Nabarangpur

9 from Bargarh

8 from Kalahandi

7 from Mayurbhanj

6 from Jharsuguda

5 from Deogarh

5 from Gajapati

5 from Jagatsinghpur

4 from Jajapur

3 from Baleswar

3 from Ganjam

3 from Puri

1 from Anugul

1 from Bhadrak

1 from Koraput

15 from State Pool

With another 375 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,18,062, said the H & FW Dept.