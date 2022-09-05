COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
Another 375 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 375 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 61 from Khordha
  • 53 from Boudh
  • 40 from Sundargarh
  • 30 from Cuttack
  • 24 from Kandhamal
  • 22 from Bolangir
  • 21 from Nuapada
  • 20 from Nayagarh
  • 15 from Sambalpur
  • 13 from Nabarangpur
  • 9 from Bargarh
  • 8 from Kalahandi
  • 7 from Mayurbhanj
  • 6 from Jharsuguda
  • 5 from Deogarh
  • 5 from Gajapati
  • 5 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 4 from Jajapur
  • 3 from Baleswar
  • 3 from Ganjam
  • 3 from Puri
  • 1 from Anugul
  • 1 from Bhadrak
  • 1 from Koraput
  • 15 from State Pool

With another 375 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,18,062, said the H & FW Dept.

Breaking