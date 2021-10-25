Another 360 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 360 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 180 from Khordha
- 24 from Cuttack
- 19 from Mayurbhanj
- 15 from Kendrapara
- 13 from Puri
- 12 from Sambalpur
- 11 from Jajapur
- 5 from Baleswar
- 4 from Boudh
- 4 from Rayagada
- 3 from Bargarh
- 3 from Ganjam
- 3 from Jagatsinghpur
- 3 from Sundargarh
- 2 from Bhadrak
- 2 from Gajapati
- 2 from Jharsuguda
- 2 from Kandhamal
- 2 from Koraput
- 2 from Sonepur
- 1 from Anugul
- 1 from Bolangir
- 1 from Nayagarh
- 46 from State Pool
With another 360 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,26,277, said the H & FW Dept.\