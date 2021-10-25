Another 360 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 360 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

180 from Khordha

24 from Cuttack

19 from Mayurbhanj

15 from Kendrapara

13 from Puri

12 from Sambalpur

11 from Jajapur

5 from Baleswar

4 from Boudh

4 from Rayagada

3 from Bargarh

3 from Ganjam

3 from Jagatsinghpur

3 from Sundargarh

2 from Bhadrak

2 from Gajapati

2 from Jharsuguda

2 from Kandhamal

2 from Koraput

2 from Sonepur

1 from Anugul

1 from Bolangir

1 from Nayagarh

46 from State Pool

With another 360 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,26,277, said the H & FW Dept.\