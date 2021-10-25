COVID-19 patients
COVID Update Odisha
BreakingStateTop News

Another 360 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By PragativadiNews
0 2

Bhubaneswar: Another 360 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 180 from Khordha
  • 24 from Cuttack
  • 19 from Mayurbhanj
  • 15 from Kendrapara
  • 13 from Puri
  • 12 from Sambalpur
  • 11 from Jajapur
  • 5 from Baleswar
  • 4 from Boudh
  • 4 from Rayagada
  • 3 from Bargarh
  • 3 from Ganjam
  • 3 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 3 from Sundargarh
  • 2 from Bhadrak
  • 2 from Gajapati
  • 2 from Jharsuguda
  • 2 from Kandhamal
  • 2 from Koraput
  • 2 from Sonepur
  • 1 from Anugul
  • 1 from Bolangir
  • 1 from Nayagarh
  • 46 from State Pool

With another 360 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,26,277, said the H & FW Dept.\

PragativadiNews 8376 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

10 − three =

Breaking