Another 354 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 354 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 207 from Khordha
- 42 from Cuttack
- 10 from Jajapur
- 7 from Deogarh
- 7 from Puri
- 6 from Jagatsinghpur
- 6 from Sambalpur
- 6 from Sundargarh
- 5 from Mayurbhanj
- 5 from Nabarangpur
- 4 from Baleswar
- 2 from Bargarh
- 2 from Kendrapara
- 1 from Bhadrak
- 1 from Jharsuguda
- 1 from Sonepur
- 42 from State Pool
With another 354 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,35,967, said the H & FW Dept.