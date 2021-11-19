Another 354 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 354 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

207 from Khordha

42 from Cuttack

10 from Jajapur

7 from Deogarh

7 from Puri

6 from Jagatsinghpur

6 from Sambalpur

6 from Sundargarh

5 from Mayurbhanj

5 from Nabarangpur

4 from Baleswar

2 from Bargarh

2 from Kendrapara

1 from Bhadrak

1 from Jharsuguda

1 from Sonepur

42 from State Pool

With another 354 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,35,967, said the H & FW Dept.