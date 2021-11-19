COVID-19 patients
COVID Update Odisha
Another 354 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 354 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 207 from Khordha
  • 42 from Cuttack
  • 10 from Jajapur
  • 7 from Deogarh
  • 7 from Puri
  • 6 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 6 from Sambalpur
  • 6 from Sundargarh
  • 5 from Mayurbhanj
  • 5 from Nabarangpur
  • 4 from Baleswar
  • 2 from Bargarh
  • 2 from Kendrapara
  • 1 from Bhadrak
  • 1 from Jharsuguda
  • 1 from Sonepur
  • 42 from State Pool

With another 354 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,35,967, said the H & FW Dept.

