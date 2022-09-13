COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
Another 353 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 353 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 73 from Nayagarh
  • 61 from Sundargarh
  • 54 from Khordha
  • 31 from Cuttack
  • 16 from Nabarangpur
  • 13 from Nuapada
  • 10 from Keonjhar
  • 9 from Boudh
  • 9 from Mayurbhanj
  • 9 from Puri
  • 8 from Jajapur
  • 8 from Sambalpur
  • 7 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 7 from Kandhamal
  • 6 from Jharsuguda
  • 3 from Bargarh
  • 3 from Bhadrak
  • 3 from Ganjam
  • 3 from Kendrapara
  • 3 from Koraput
  • 2 from Bolangir
  • 2 from Deogarh
  • 1 from Sonepur
  • 12 from State Pool

With another 353 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,19,941, said the H & FW Dept.

