Another 353 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 353 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

73 from Nayagarh

61 from Sundargarh

54 from Khordha

31 from Cuttack

16 from Nabarangpur

13 from Nuapada

10 from Keonjhar

9 from Boudh

9 from Mayurbhanj

9 from Puri

8 from Jajapur

8 from Sambalpur

7 from Jagatsinghpur

7 from Kandhamal

6 from Jharsuguda

3 from Bargarh

3 from Bhadrak

3 from Ganjam

3 from Kendrapara

3 from Koraput

2 from Bolangir

2 from Deogarh

1 from Sonepur

12 from State Pool

With another 353 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,19,941, said the H & FW Dept.