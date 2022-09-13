Another 353 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 353 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 73 from Nayagarh
- 61 from Sundargarh
- 54 from Khordha
- 31 from Cuttack
- 16 from Nabarangpur
- 13 from Nuapada
- 10 from Keonjhar
- 9 from Boudh
- 9 from Mayurbhanj
- 9 from Puri
- 8 from Jajapur
- 8 from Sambalpur
- 7 from Jagatsinghpur
- 7 from Kandhamal
- 6 from Jharsuguda
- 3 from Bargarh
- 3 from Bhadrak
- 3 from Ganjam
- 3 from Kendrapara
- 3 from Koraput
- 2 from Bolangir
- 2 from Deogarh
- 1 from Sonepur
- 12 from State Pool
With another 353 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,19,941, said the H & FW Dept.
Comments are closed.