Another 3464 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 3,464 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

541 from Khordha

526 from Sundargarh

340 from Nuapada

238 from Jharsuguda

199 from Keonjhar

153 from Sambalpur

152 from Cuttack

140 from Bargarh

128 from Puri

97 from Nabarangpur

87 from Bolangir

84 from Baleswar

69 from Mayurbhanj

62 from Rayagada

59 from Gajapati

58 from Ganjam

54 from Deogarh

54 from Kalahandi

53 from Bhadrak

49 from Anugul

41 from Jajapur

33 from Nayagarh

30 from Jagatsinghpur

24 from Koraput

24 from Sonepur

22 from Kendrapara

15 from Dhenkanal

10 from Kandhamal

4 from Malkangiri

118 from State Pool

With another 3,464 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,62,931, said the H & FW Dept.

It may be mentioned here that the same number of COVID-19 patients were discharged on Saturday.