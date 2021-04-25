COVID-19 patients
COVID Recovery.
Another 3464 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 3,464 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 541 from Khordha
  • 526 from Sundargarh
  • 340 from Nuapada
  • 238 from Jharsuguda
  • 199 from Keonjhar
  • 153 from Sambalpur
  • 152 from Cuttack
  • 140 from Bargarh
  • 128 from Puri
  • 97 from Nabarangpur
  • 87 from Bolangir
  • 84 from Baleswar
  • 69 from Mayurbhanj
  • 62 from Rayagada
  • 59 from Gajapati
  • 58 from Ganjam
  • 54 from Deogarh
  • 54 from Kalahandi
  • 53 from Bhadrak
  • 49 from Anugul
  • 41 from Jajapur
  • 33 from Nayagarh
  • 30 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 24 from Koraput
  • 24 from Sonepur
  • 22 from Kendrapara
  • 15 from Dhenkanal
  • 10 from Kandhamal
  • 4 from Malkangiri
  • 118 from State Pool

With another 3,464 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,62,931, said the H & FW Dept.

It may be mentioned here that the same number of COVID-19 patients were discharged on Saturday.

