Another 3464 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 3,464 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 541 from Khordha
- 526 from Sundargarh
- 340 from Nuapada
- 238 from Jharsuguda
- 199 from Keonjhar
- 153 from Sambalpur
- 152 from Cuttack
- 140 from Bargarh
- 128 from Puri
- 97 from Nabarangpur
- 87 from Bolangir
- 84 from Baleswar
- 69 from Mayurbhanj
- 62 from Rayagada
- 59 from Gajapati
- 58 from Ganjam
- 54 from Deogarh
- 54 from Kalahandi
- 53 from Bhadrak
- 49 from Anugul
- 41 from Jajapur
- 33 from Nayagarh
- 30 from Jagatsinghpur
- 24 from Koraput
- 24 from Sonepur
- 22 from Kendrapara
- 15 from Dhenkanal
- 10 from Kandhamal
- 4 from Malkangiri
- 118 from State Pool
With another 3,464 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,62,931, said the H & FW Dept.
It may be mentioned here that the same number of COVID-19 patients were discharged on Saturday.